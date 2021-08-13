Virginia to provide third doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some Virginians with compromised immune systems will be eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health says third doses will be available to moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians as early as Saturday.

This comes after the CDC updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third doses for people with significantly compromised immune systems.

The VDH says immunocompromised Virginians who have already received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should wait at least 28 days before receiving a third dose. The third dose should come from the same manufacturer (Pfizer or Moderna) as the first two doses.

Extra doses have only been approved for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.