Virginia to offer $70 million in grants to small businesses, non-profits impacted by pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $70 million in grants will be available to small businesses and non-profits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to about 7,000 applicants “whose normal operations were disrupted” by the pandemic. The money can be used to cover eligible expenses.

The funds will be made available through a new economic recovery fund called Rebuild VA.

In order to be eligible, a business or non-profit must have an annual gross revenue of $1.5 million or less and have no more than 25 employees. Eligible businesses and organizations include restaurants, non-essential retail, exercise and fitness places, and entertainment businesses. Businesses must also certify that they have not received federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds.

Businesses and organizations can apply beginning Aug. 10. Click here for more information.