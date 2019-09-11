Virginia to host free fishing weekend September 28-29

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia is hosting a free fishing weekend to make up for some bad weather in June.

The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries has scheduled two free fishing days Sept. 28-29 in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day. Inclement weather during free fishing days in June prompted the department to add additional days.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. A license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

On Sept. 28, the department’s staff will be on hand to offer demonstrations, tackle boxes and loaner gear at various locations, including Dorey Park in Henrico County, Burke Lake in Fairfax County and Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

