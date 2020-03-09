Virginia to hold statewide tornado drill next week

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. (@AthenaRising via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia will hold its annual statewide tornado drill on Tuesday, March 17.

The drill will begin at 9:45 a.m. with a test tornado warning that will be sent to NOAA weather radios and local broadcasters.

However, most radios will not automatically sound an alert tone because the message will be sent like a monthly test, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. VDEM recommends those with weather radios to turn them on at 9:40 a.m. to listen to the test.

The test alert will be broadcast by local radio stations, TV stations, and cable outlets.

The Town of Abingdon will participate in the drill by sounding its tornado warning sirens.

VDEM says the tornado drill will be canceled if there is a threat of severe weather on the day of the drill.