Virginia to hold free fishing days this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia will allow people to fish without a license this weekend.

The Department of Game and Inland fisheries says anyone can fish the state’s public fresh waters without having to purchase a license on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

All fishing regulations will still apply and licenses will still be required to fish in saltwater and marine areas.

DGIF is offering two additional free fishing days due to inclement weather during the free fishing days in June.

