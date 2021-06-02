Virginia Tech football player charged with murder

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say that a Virginia Tech freshman linebacker has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Blacksburg.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Isimemen Etute is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court. He is being held without bond.

Virginia Tech said in a statement that Etute also has been suspended from the team and the university. He is from Virginia Beach.

Blacksburg police have released few details. Police said that Etute was acquainted with victim Jerry Smith. He was found dead after officers were called to a house in the college town.

Police said the investigation is complex and ongoing.