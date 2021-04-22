Virginia state superintendent says SOL testing should focus on students’ needs, not teacher evaluation

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s top education official is encouraging school districts to focus on students’ needs rather than accreditation or teacher evaluation when reviewing Standards of Learning test results from this spring.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said the test results should be used to help students recover from learning losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lane used his emergency powers to waive state accreditation for the 2021–2022 school year, but the U.S. Department of Education is still requiring states to administer federally required reading, math, and science tests this spring.

The Virginia Department of Education has extended the testing windows for SOL testing to allow for more instruction before students take the test. The state Board of Education is also allowing school districts to administer local assessments in place of SOL tests in writing and history that are not required by federal law.