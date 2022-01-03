Virginia State Police responded to hundreds of crashes across state Monday morning

(WJHL) — Virginia State Police revealed the agency has responded to hundreds of crashes and stuck vehicles following the winter storm that moved across the region Monday morning.

According to the agency, state police have responded to 313 crashes and have helped 277 stuck vehicles since 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.

VSP officials said there have been no wreck-related deaths at this time.

State authorities responded to the following within the last ten hours:

Richmond Division: 52 stuck vehicles and 108 crashes

Culpeper Division: 37 stuck vehicles and 16 crashes

Appomattox Division: 45 stuck vehicles and 43 crashes

Wytheville Division: 56 stuck vehicles and 31 crashes

Chesapeake Division: 11 stuck vehicles and 30 crashes

Salem Division: 41 stuck vehicles and 48 crashes

Fairfax Division: 43 stuck vehicles and 33 crashes

No incidents were reported out of Southwest Virginia.

VSP advises drivers to keep the following in mind amid winter weather: