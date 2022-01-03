Virginia State Police responded to hundreds of crashes across state Monday morning

(WJHL) — Virginia State Police revealed the agency has responded to hundreds of crashes and stuck vehicles following the winter storm that moved across the region Monday morning.
According to the agency, state police have responded to 313 crashes and have helped 277 stuck vehicles since 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m.
VSP officials said there have been no wreck-related deaths at this time.
State authorities responded to the following within the last ten hours:
- Richmond Division: 52 stuck vehicles and 108 crashes
- Culpeper Division: 37 stuck vehicles and 16 crashes
- Appomattox Division: 45 stuck vehicles and 43 crashes
- Wytheville Division: 56 stuck vehicles and 31 crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 11 stuck vehicles and 30 crashes
- Salem Division: 41 stuck vehicles and 48 crashes
- Fairfax Division: 43 stuck vehicles and 33 crashes
No incidents were reported out of Southwest Virginia.
VSP advises drivers to keep the following in mind amid winter weather:
- Stay updated with road conditions in Virginia by CLICKING HERE
- Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle
- Use headlights in rain and snow
- Slow you speed and increase traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you
- Buckle up
- Avoid distractions — no phone usage while driving
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Keep these lines open for emergency calls