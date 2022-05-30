CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) have issued a missing/endangered alert for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on May 15.

With the help of the VSP, the Campbell County Sheriff’s office is looking for Madilyn Brett Braswell, who was last seen at her grandmother’s/guardians address on Meadow Court in Lynchburg.

Police say she is five foot one, 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and pierced ears. Her hair could possibly be shaved and dyed blonde. Authorities do not know what she was wearing when she went missing.

Police say she is a passenger in a black 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Virginia plate VLR-9511.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 434-332-9574.