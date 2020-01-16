Virginia State Police launches new recruitment website

by: The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they have created a website aimed at recruiting a more diverse mix of applicants for new troopers.

Police said in a news release that the website highlights the state police mission, culture and career opportunities available to trooper-trainees.

It provides a behind-the-scenes narrative of the steps to becoming a trooper, training, career opportunities, benefits and the life of a trooper. The mobile-friendly site will soon include video vignettes featuring state police personnel and their stories.

Starting salary for a new trooper entering the Virginia State Police Academy is $44,290. Troopers earn a salary while training and also receive benefits, including life insurance, health insurance, sick leave and paid vacation.

Twelve months following graduation from the State Police Academy, a new trooper’s annual salary increases to $48,719.

Troopers assigned to the Northern Virginia region start at $55,340 upon graduation. Their salary increases to $60,874 12 months after graduation.

