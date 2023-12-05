RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) have launched a gaming tip line and online form for the public to report suspected illegal gaming operations.

A spokesperson for VSP said reports can be made for criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia Lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering, also known as “pool betting.”

This comes after the Supreme Court of Virginia brought back the state’s ban on so-called “skill games” — electronic gambling games played on machines, the outcome of which is determined by the skill of the player, according to the Code of Virginia.

Law enforcement in many counties and cities across Virginia, including Richmond, Petersburg and New Kent County, among others, have released plans as to when and how the ban will be enforced.

Anyone looking to report a tip can call 833-889-2300 or visit VSP’s website.

Anonymous tips are welcome, according to police.