LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Virginia state-owned liquor stores top $1 billion in revenue

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
alcohol whiskey whisky liquor bottles-1235327_1280_1547834837274.jpg

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s state-owned liquor stores had another record-breaking year and topped $1 billion in revenues.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Tuesday that its sales and other income for fiscal 2019 was $72 million more than last year.

Officials attributed the increase in part to customers buying more top shelf liquor than in the last. Irish whiskey was up 15%, tequila at 14% and bourbon at 10%.

Tito’s Handmade domestic vodka was the number one seller, for the second year in a row.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss