Virginia spring fire season begins Monday, Feb. 15

(WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Forestry reminded Virginians about the spring fire season and 4 p.m. burning law that will go into effect Monday, Feb. 15.

The law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day from Feb. 15 until April 30 if the fire is in or within 300 feet of a woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

Fires started after 4 p.m. should not have additional material added to the burn after midnight, and those who violate the burning law face a charge of a class 3 misdemeanor along with a fine up to $500.

According to the state’s forestry department, spring brings increased wildfire potential to Virginia and poses a greater threat for escaped fires. This is due to higher winds and lower humidity during this time.

Dave Houttekier with the Virginia Department of Forestry said that this burning law has prevented damage to both personal properties and forests alike.

“The 4 p.m. burning law is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent wildfires,” Houttekier said. “By adhering to the law and not burning before 4 p.m., people are less likely to start a fire that threatens them, their property and the forests of Virginia.”

If fires do end up escaping, the individual responsible is liable for the suppression costs associated with putting the fire out and any damage to other people’s property as a result of the fire.