Virginia sheriff’s deputy charged with fabricating report of being attacked on roadway

WARRENTON, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) — The Fauquier Couty Sheriff’s Deputy who claimed to have been attacked on a road Friday night has been accused of falsely reporting the entire incident.

After investigating the initial report, detectives obtained criminal charges against 22-year-old Jake Preston Dooley of Marshall, Va.

Reports had initially claimed that the deputy stopped at the intersection on his way home from his shift to remove an object that was obstructing the roadway. The deputy said when he walked back to his vehicle, someone from the approaching vehicle yelled and threw an object that struck him in the head.

These photos provided by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office show the scene where authorities said a deputy was attacked on July 10, 2020. The deputy was charged on July 11 with making up the report and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Dooley has been charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

He has been relieved of duty by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department.

A magistrate released Dooley on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He will undergo a mental health evaluation at a regional facility, according to the statement.