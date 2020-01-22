Virginia Senate advances ‘red flag’ gun law, despite rally

A pro gun demonstrators hold a flag and signs in front of the Virginia State Capitol Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has advanced legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

The Democratic-led Senate gave preliminary approval to approved the so-called “red flag” law. The move comes a day after tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied peacefully at the state Capitol.

The measure is set for a final vote in the Senate before going to the House.

Republicans blasted the bill as an assault on gun rights and civil liberties. Democrats said the bill was a thoughtful measure that would preserve due process while also protecting people against potential gun violence.