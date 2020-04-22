Virginia Responds: Your Questions Answered Town Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WRIC)- Our sister station 8News hosted a virtual town hall with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam; Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine; and Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner of Population Health at Virginia Department of Health, on Tuesday, Apr. 21.

You can watch all three parts of the town hall in this story. Part one is the video above, and parts 2 and 3 are listed below.

Town Hall Part 2

Town Hall Part 3

You can also watch a replay on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.