RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Republicans voted to wait until 2023 to take up a bill that would have sped up recreational marijuana sales in Virginia.

The Virginia Senate passed the legislation, which would have allowed recreational sales to start this September, on a bipartisan vote last week. But on Monday, a Virginia House General Laws subcommittee voted 5-3 along party lines to carry over the bill until next year.

“I spent most of the weekend poring through this bill and trying to come to the determination whether now is the right time for this policy in Virginia,” said Del. Jeffrey Campbell (R-Marion). “There are still a lot of unknowns obviously in this. I think this is a bigger issue than we can correct in two weeks’ time.”

Democrats on the panel acknowledged their concerns about the legislation and the road ahead to agree on specific details but urged other members to reject the motion to push back discussion until next year. They argued any pause in the process would only strengthen the unregulated market.

“The longer we wait to have a regulated market, I think the harder it will be to take control or even compete with that illicit market,” said Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond). “That’s why I really think that the motion is something that should fail and we should have some opportunity to see if we can get in a better place over time that two weeks might allow us.”

Virginia lawmakers legalized simple possession and limited home cultivation for adults last year without a regulatory framework in place, limiting the ways for people to get cannabis. Virginians can grow it, receive it as a gift or buy it from a medical dispensary if they have a medical license.

Retail sales were delayed until 2024, with lawmakers including a reenactment clause to the bill requiring that a second vote be held during the 2022 legislative session to move forward with the legal recreational market.

The bill that was rejected by the House subcommittee Monday would have started that process and opened up dispensaries and other certain medical providers to sell to adults without a license starting this September.

“I think it’s premature to give up when we’re so close to the goal line,” Del. Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax) said moments before the vote Monday.

State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), the bill’s sponsor, told 8News’ Jackie DeFusco that Republicans “didn’t do their homework” and that Monday’s vote could delay the open the broader market in 2024.

“It delays the opening of the broader market,” Sen. Ebbin said. “I mean, unless we come up with some kind of miraculous agreement in the interim, I don’t think that you’ll see cannabis sales on January first, 2024.”

Ebbin said the legislation’s provisions were well known before the vote and that the Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission (JLARC) reviewed them and made suggestions to improve the measure.

“There is the cost of doing nothing, and that cost is the establishment of the illicit market or the furtherance of illicit market in Virginia. And that’s on the Republicans,” he said Monday. “They couldn’t be bothered to read the bill. They couldn’t be bothered to constructively contribute. They couldn’t be bothered to offer their own alternative. And it’s time for them to engage.”

“I don’t think it’s a fair assertion, quite frankly. We’ve spent a lot of time this session looking at there’s still a lot of problems,” Del. Campbell told DeFusco after the meeting. “For instance, the taxation component of it, we think the rate is far too high. It’s proven to be too high in California, and that has allowed the black market to proliferate there. And that’s something that we want to try to tone up before we move forward in the next year.”

The plan from Democrats proposed a 21% tax rate on marijuana sales. A Republican bill did propose dropping the tax rate to 10% but the House did not move forward any cannabis bills to the state Senate before crossover.

Campbell dismissed arguments from Democrats who said Monday’s vote would only empower the unregulated market.

“If we pass a bill with the taxation component that doesn’t allow for the legal retail market to be competitive with the black market, we’re going to allow it to proliferate anyway. So there’s still a lot of work to be done,” he said. “You know, we look forward in the off season to try and put together a comprehensive bill to be able to address the shortcomings.”