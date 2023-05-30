FILE – The sun sets behind a cyclist in a bike lane on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia officials are urging motorists and bicyclists to be more careful amid an increase in bicycle-involved crashes in the state.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been 160 bicycle-involved crashes on Virginia roads so far this year. Nine cyclists have been killed compared to just four at this time last year, a 125% increase.

“Cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. We all share the responsibility of keeping them safe,” DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a statement. “Looking out for each other is key. Be visible and predictable as a cyclist, and respect bike lanes and pass with care as a motorist.”

In addition to the nine fatalities, the DMV said 156 cyclists have also been injured in crashes so far this year.

The agency shared tips for both cyclists and motorists:

Tips for Bicyclists:

Always wear a properly-fitted helmet.

Check your bike equipment before heading out.

Ride in the same direction as traffic.

Obey traffic signs, signals, and lane markings.

Wear equipment to protect you and make you more visible to others.

Tips for Motorists:

Pass bicyclists on the road with care; allow at least three feet of clearance.

Look for cyclists before opening a car door or pulling out from a parking space.

Yield to bicyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals.

Look for bicyclists before making turns, either left or right.

Respect designated bicycle lanes; don’t use them for parking, passing or turning.

The DMV encourages cyclists and motorists to stay alert, practice defensive driving, and anticipate others’ actions while on the road.