Virginia reports first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia health officials have reported the first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says a teenager in Virginia’s northern region died from flu-related complications.

No other information about the case was provided.

An average of three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia.

VDH says it has received 773 reports of pneumonia and flu-related deaths and has investigated 61 flu outbreaks through February 1.