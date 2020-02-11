Breaking News
Carter Co. 911: Head-on collision shuts down Milligan Hwy near Happy Valley Elementary
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Virginia reports first pediatric flu death of the 2019-20 season

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia health officials have reported the first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says a teenager in Virginia’s northern region died from flu-related complications.

No other information about the case was provided.

An average of three flu-related pediatric deaths are reported each year in Virginia.

VDH says it has received 773 reports of pneumonia and flu-related deaths and has investigated 61 flu outbreaks through February 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss