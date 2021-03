RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginians wagered more than $58 million during the state’s first 11 days of sports betting, according to state officials.

The Virginia Lottery says operators reported $58,896,564 in wagering activity between Jan. 21 and Jan. 31.

Virginians won $55 million during that same period, according to lottery officials.

Sports betting launched in Virginia on Jan. 21.