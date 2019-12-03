Virginia native Russell Wilson’s ‘Baby Yoda’ star of Monday night’s game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — OK. Seriously! How cute is the Russell Wilson ‘Baby Yoda’?

The Seattle Seahawks officially changed their Twitter avatar Tuesday to Russell Wilson ‘Baby Yoda’ after hundreds of fans fell in love with the image.

The image was originally posted by Seahawks blogger Josh Cashman on social media Monday night before the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

Russell Wilson ‘Baby Yoda’ got hundreds of retweets and likes, even the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson joined in.