Virginia National Guard prepped for winter weather, ready to respond to snow challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia National Guard (VNG) has personnel on standby throughout the state to respond to this weekend’s winter weather, a press release from the department reads.

After a request from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), National Guard members were staged specifically for road clearing and transportation. The release says crews with chainsaws and heavy-duty vehicles have been staged along Interstates 81 and 95 as well as Route 29.

“When we have advanced notice of possible severe weather, it enables us to stage personnel at key locations for a more rapid response,” said Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “We appreciate our personnel being willing to leave their loved ones and their jobs on very short notice to help their fellow Virginians in times of need. We thank the families and employers for their continued support.”

According to the release, VNG operates under the direction of VDEM during emergencies like these, so they are unable to take direct requests for assistance. Those who need their help should reach out to VDEM so their concerns can be forwarded to the proper authorities.