1  of  14
Closings & Delays
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport Buchanan County, VA Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Washington County, TN Schools

Virginia moves toward marijuana decriminalization

Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia is moving toward decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana.

The state House on Monday passed a decriminalization bill with bipartisan support. The state Senate is expected to pass its own version shortly.

Gov. Ralph Northam has signaled his support for the measure.

If passed, the legislation would scrap criminal charges for possessing marijuana and replace them with small fines. Supporters have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes.

A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss