Virginia mother arrested after toddler finds gun and shoots himself

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died late summer due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound was arrested Friday, authorities said.

The Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office obtained indictments against Saintell A. Talley for felony child neglect and felony murder.

Talley’s son — Avion Talley — died on August 2 as a result of a ‘single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, the State Medical Examiner’s Office said.

“On that date, Colonial Heights Police responded to the 100 Block of Bruce Avenue for a report of a child that had been shot,” Colonial Heights Police Department said in a release.

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

A neighbor told 8News she heard a gunshot at around 1 a.m. She woke up to find a large police presence outside.

“My heart is really saddened by this news,” Lynette Taylor said. “I have three kids of my own, two of them I had to explain to them what happened. They saw the lights and said, ‘Mommy, somebody’s hurt.’”

Talley is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond. She is expected to appear at the Colonial Heights Circuit Court on December 30.

