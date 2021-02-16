Virginia men file lawsuits alleging attacks by prison dogs, one at Red Onion State Prison

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two men have filed a lawsuit after they say they were viciously attacked by prison security dogs in separate incidents.

Former Sussex II State Prison inmate Curtis J. Garrett and current Red Onion State Prison inmate Corey E. Johnson filed lawsuits this month in U.S. District Court in Richmond and Roanoke.

They are suing the Virginia Department of Corrections, alleging the agency violated protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the two say they were obeying orders when the canines were let loose on them. Both inmates say they suffered nerve damage.

The newspaper says the corrections department declined to comment on the suits.