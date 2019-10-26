Virginia marriage license race clarification still in question

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Tensions continue to rise over a recent ruling about race labels on marriage licenses in Virginia.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that a Virginia law requiring applicants to put their race on the document is unconstitutional. Now, both parties in court are asking for clarification on the ruling.

State officials say they believe they can still ask the question, as long as it’s clear couples can decline to answer.

Attorney General Mark Herring ordered court clerks to use a new form, specifying the question is an option after the lawsuit was filed.

However, the lawyer who filed the suit says the question must be removed entirely.

