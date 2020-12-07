Virginia marks first state to ban no-knock search warrants in response to Breonna Taylor’s death

(WJHL) — Virginia marks the first state to ban no-knock search warrants following the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor after three plain-clothed Kentucky officers forced entry into her apartment.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed Breonna’s Law Monday, which prohibits the use of no-knock warrants in the Commonwealth, according to the press release.

Virginia is the third state to ban the practice and the first state to do so following Taylor’s death in March.

Virginia is leading the way on policing reforms like this one, which will make our communities safer and our criminal justice system more fair and equitable. While nothing can bring back Breonna Taylor, and so many others, we honor them when change laws, when we act to right long-standing wrongs, and when we do the work to make sure more names do not follow theirs. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam

At the ceremony with Gov. Northam included Taylor’s aunts Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway.

The law is sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Mamie Locke.