Virginia manhunt continues for marine accused of murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL) – The manhunt continues for a wanted U.S. Marine Michael Alexander Brown and a new court filing details how one woman reportedly witnessed him commit murder.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Roanoke, Virginia shows Vanessa Hanson told a U.S. Marshal that Michael Brown fatally shot her boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, last Saturday.

According to the complaint, Hanson also identified Michael Brown’s getaway vehicle through pictures taken from a gas station just before the shooting.

That vehicle was later found abandoned in Clarendon County in South Carolina.

Michael Brown remains at large and was stationed at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina before he left his post.

A manhunt in Roanoke last week forced schools to cancel classes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.