Virginia man sentenced to 50 years in jail from 2018 murder case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Norton, Virginia man now knows his sentence after entering a plea agreement last year from a first-degree murder case.

According to the Lee County Circuit Court Clerk, Leon T. Smith was sentenced to 50 years in jail, 11 years suspended, today. Upon release, he will be on indefinite supervised probation, meaning he’s on it until the court says otherwise.

According to investigators, police responded to a home in August, 2018, in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Pennington Gap in regards to a shooting.

Officers say they found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Lee David Lipps.