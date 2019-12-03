Virginia man had no pulse when Henrico off-duty officer came to his rescue: ‘I want to shake his hand’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school resource officer with the Henrico County Police Department is being hailed a hero after he helped save a 79-year-old Beaverdam man last week while grabbing a bite to eat with his family.

Officer Jonathan Turner pulled up to the Cook Out in Short Pump last Tuesday and immediately jumped into action when his wife told him about a man laying in the parking lot.

“On our way home trying to figure out what we wanted for dinner and decided on cook out,” Turner recalled. “I was in the parking lot and my wife was actually the one who pointed it out. She told me there was somebody laying in the parking lot with some people around him.”

The man, 79-year-old John Luck Jr., collapsed on the ground while walking into the restaurant to correct a drive-thru order.

Turner, who has been with Henrico police for four years, said he made sure someone was on the phone with 911 and had them give the dispatcher his off-duty unit number.

“I knelt beside him and found that he had no pulse and was not breathing so I decided to start administering CPR,” Turner explained.

RELATED: ‘Right place at the right time’: Off-duty Henrico officer saves man’s life in Cookout parking lot

Luck’s daughter, Lisa Gravitt, told 8News her father suffers from a heart condition as well as a lung disease. Doctors believe Luck’s heart condition, Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, caused him to flat line.

“When I got to him, he had no pulse and by the time they were loading him into the ambulance, he had regained a pulse,” Turner said.

The responding EMS crews told Turner that Luck’s pulse came back because of how quickly CPR was administered.

When Gravitt heard about what happened, she took to Facebook to find out who the mystery officer who saved her father’s life was. She found Turner within hours.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh I want to thank him! But how in the world are we going to find out who he was?'” Gravitt said in a phone interview. “We believe in things like this, that God put him there for a reason.”

“Talking with the family, it’s one of those things where we both realized, even through the minute details, there’s nothing more than Divine Providence that could explain the mere seconds lining up perfectly to be able to start CPR at the right time,” said Turner.

Luck, who may have a pacemaker put in by doctors in the next few weeks, is at home recovering. According to his daughter, Luck wants to meet Turner face-to-face because they have not talked yet.

“I know my dad’s looking forward to that. That was the first thing he said was, ‘I want to meet him. I want to shake his hand and thank him for doing this for me and my family,'” Gravitt told 8News.

“I feel like I was able to make a difference in somebody’s life. Especially around the Thanksgiving holiday, to be able to give someone a good, fond memory of Thanksgiving instead of a somber one,” said Turner.

LATEST HEADLINES: