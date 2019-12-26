Virginia man charged with attempted murder after girl is shot near playground

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree after a child was shot near a playground in Fredericksburg. The victim, identified only as a girl, was taken to a Richmond hospital for surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said Tuesday.

Fredericksburg police were notified by a local hospital at 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 23 about a female juvenile who had been shot near the playground in the Wellington Woods Apartment Complex. According to police, an investigation led to identification of two suspects in the shooting.

One suspect, 18-year-old Terrell Carter of Fredericksburg, was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and malicious wounding, police said.

Police arrested another suspect, 19-year-old Apollo M. Jenkins of Fredericksburg, on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. Authorities said they found BB and pellet guns at one of the suspect’s apartments, but did not specific which one.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident call (540) 373-3122.

