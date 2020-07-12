Virginia man charged after taking down Black Lives Matter signs from fence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man accused of ripping down Black Lives Matter signs from someone’s fence has been charged with misdemeanor vandalism after he turned himself in to authorities.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Kelly Ridge Road for reports of vandalism in the area. The victim reported to police that someone had torn down their Black Lives Matter signs and plexiglass, which was along the outside of their fence.

“Thanks to the community working together, the officer was able to identify the person responsible for removing the signs,” Lt. Matthew Pecka told 8News.

Stephen B. Safferwich Jr.turned himself in to the county’s Sheriff’s Office and was charged with misdemeanor vandalism in the case.