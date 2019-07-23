Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax says he will attend 400th anniversary event

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WJHL) — A top Virginia Democrat says he will not be joining some in his party to boycott an event later this month in Jamestown.

Just days after four top democrats said they’d boycott the 400th Commencement Ceremony on July 30, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax broke his silence on the “John Fredericks” radio show, saying he will attend the event.

During the interview, Fairfax said he will attend the ceremony, whether President Donald Trump is there or not.

This weekend, we first brought you the story of these four lawmakers who said they would not attend any portion of the event if it was attended by President Trump.

