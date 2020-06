WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Rural Retreat woman came away with a top Virginia Lottery prize when she won $177,777.

According to a release from the lottery, Sasha Bomar won one of the top prizes in the Lucky 7’s Tripler scratch game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hilltop Market in Rural Retreat.

Bomar says she hopes to use the prize to buy a new house.

After Bomar’s lucky scratch, there is one top prize of $177,777 left in the Lucky 7’s Tripler.