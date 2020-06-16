Virginia Lottery to begin offering online play July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Lottery is going digital on July 1.

According to a release from the Virginia Lottery, some of the most popular games offered will be available online by clicking here.

Fans of the lottery will be able to play Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life as well as instant-win games like scratchers.

The lottery says new instant-win games will be added every few weeks.

“We’re excited to be introducing this new way of playing our games on July 1, the very first day it’s allowed under legislation we requested from the 2020 General Assembly, ” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We feel it’s important to continue to meet Virginia consumers where they already are, and where they expect to find us: online.”

Lottery games will still be available in stores across the state, so for anyone that likes the physical tickets, no need to worry.

“Virginia is the seventh state to offer lottery games online so consumers can play whenever they want wherever they are,” said Hall. “Online lottery is not just convenience. Updating the way we deliver our products will help support our responsibility to generate additional resources for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”