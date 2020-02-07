1  of  49
Virginia legislators vote to end Lee-Jackson Day holiday

Virginia

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia House advanced legislation to scrap the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday celebrating two Confederate generals.

The Democratic-led House voted Thursday to pass legislation that would make Election Day a state holiday instead of Lee-Jackson Day.

The Senate has already passed its version of the legislation.

Both chambers must sign off on legislation before it goes to the governor for approval.

Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago, is observed annually on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. It honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, both native Virginians.  

