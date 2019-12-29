Virginia leaders focus on suicide prevention

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A new program in Virginia is focusing on preventing suicide among service members, veterans, and their families.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the pilot program Friday, joining six other states in a way to promote suicide prevention.

A press release from the governor’s office said the Virginia Identify, Screen, and Refer Pilot will enhance the Commonwealth’s efforts to recognize these individuals, screen for suicide risk, and connect them to services.

The pilot program, according to the release, is part of the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, which Virginia joined along with Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, and Texas.

The pilot program will run through September 2020.

“As an Army veteran, I know firsthand the challenges that our service members may face while on active duty, in their transition to civilian life, and beyond,” said Gov. Northam in the release. “That’s why I’ve made it a priority to ensure Virginia is equipped to provide quality behavioral health and supports, and that our veterans have access to them. This pilot program will help save lives, and it will help service providers better understand the needs of service members, veterans, and their families.”

The release said the program will address the following issues, among others:

Cultural Competency: Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report.

Enhancing cultural awareness and communication between military-related and civilian healthcare providers. Only 8 percent of behavioral health providers who are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or TRICARE medical systems report having high military cultural competency, according to a RAND report. Education: Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them.

Increasing awareness among community providers about the number of SMVF they are serving and the resources available to them. Efficiency: Reducing duplicative efforts and gaps in community programs and services resulting from a lack of collaboration.

“Stigma around behavioral health keeps many service members and veterans from seeking care in federal treatment systems,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins in the release. “State and community agencies are critical to prevent and end suicide among members of the military and veterans.”

The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide team is working with a group of volunteers to identify SMVF more accurately and reliably, train staff in military culture and suicide prevention best practices, and connect individuals to military- and veteran-specific community resources such as the VA, the release detailed.

“It is essential for local agencies to be a part of this mission,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, said in the release. “Approximately 70 percent of veterans who die by suicide were not connected to VA care at the time of their deaths. This program will help build infrastructure to serve our military and veteran citizens and gather data on what resources we will need to sustain these essential services.”

According to the release, VISR Pilot participants include:

Hospitals:

Augusta Health

Ballad Health Clearview

Ballad Health Ridgeview

Carilion Clinic

Dominion

John Randolph

Lewis Gale

Mary Washington/Snowden at Fredericksburg

Novant Health

Poplar Springs

Sentara Norfolk

Sentara Virginia Beach

University of Virginia

Virginia Beach Psychiatric

Williamsburg Place (The Pavilion and Farley Center)

2. Community Services Boards:

Alleghany Highlands Community Services

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare

Eastern Shore Community Services Board

Goochland Powhatan Community Services Board

Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services

Middle Peninsula–Northern Neck Community Services Board

Mount Rogers Community Services Board

New River Valley Community Services

Piedmont Community Services

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board

Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Valley Community Services Board

Western Tidewater Community Services Board

3. Virginia Department of Social Services and social services departments in the following localities:

Chesterfield-Colonial Heights

Hampton

Hanover

Hopewell

Middlesex

New Kent

4. Virginia Department of Health and the following local health districts:

Cumberland Plateau

Lenowisco

Lord Fairfax

New River

Piedmont

5. Virginia Department of Veterans Services

6. Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center

Since the inception of the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among SMVF earlier this year, Virginia’s interagency team has trained more than 500 community services providers in military cultural competency and suicide prevention, hosting six statewide Military Culture and Suicide Prevention Summits, the release detailed. The team also hosted two regional planning sessions focused on closing access to behavioral healthcare gaps for SMVF.