Virginia lawmakers pass casino gambling bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Lawmakers in both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates passed bills that would allow casino gambling in certain localities, but there are still hurdles to overcome.

The measure only applies to five localities: Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Danville.

Voters in those localities would have to approve legalizing casino gambling referendums before developers could move forward.

The House passed its version of the bill earlier Tuesday while the Senate bill passed Tuesday night.

Each chamber’s bill would still need to be passed by the other chamber before making it to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.