Yadkinville PD confirms they are investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago
Virginia lawmakers pass bills easing abortion restrictions

Virginia

by: SARAH RANKIN

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Abortion restrictions that were enacted when Republicans controlled Virginia’s General Assembly are being undone in legislation approved by the Democrats who are now in charge.

The House on Thursday gave final passage to legislation that rolls back provisions including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.

The measure would also undo the requirement that an abortion be provided by a physician, allowing nurse practitioners to perform them, and do away with strict building code requirements on facilities where abortions are performed.

The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports it. 

