Virginia lawmakers pass bill ending Lee-Jackson holiday

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have voted to scrap the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday celebrating two Confederate generals and replacing it with one on Election Day.

The House on Monday approved legislation that has already cleared the Senate, advancing the measure to Gov. Ralph Northam.

Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago, is observed annually on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January.

It honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Both were native Virginians.

Critics of the Lee-Jackson holiday view it as a celebration of the state’s slave-holding history that’s offensive to African Americans. Many cities and counties have opted not to observe it.