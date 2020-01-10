Virginia lawmaker looking to block NRA indoor gun range at group’s HQ

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia lawmaker is looking to block the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor gun range at its headquarters.

Its an aggressive move against the country’s best known and most politically potent gun-rights organization.

Freshman Del. Dan Helmer is pushing legislation that would ban indoor shooting ranges at offices where there are more than 50 employees.

That would include a shooting range at the NRA headquarters, which is located in northern Virginia.

The NRA said such legislation would hurt larger sporting goods and gun stores that have shooting ranges.