Virginia investigating increasing number of workplace COVID-19 complaints

(WRIC) — As Virginia starts to get back to business, 8News has uncovered the commonwealth is investigating an increasing number of COVID-related complaints.

8News has confirmed the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Program (VOSH) has fielded thousands of calls and emails from Virginians who don’t feel safe at work. Additionally, 8News has learned hundreds of formal complaints have been filed.

8News has reviewed the closed cases. Our findings revealed the complaints came from fast-food workers and grocery store clerks as well as healthcare employees and office staff. The complaints range from concerns about a lack of cleaning and sanitizing to employers not enforcing social distancing.

Virginia is fielding thousands complaints about workplace coronavirus hazards. We're digging into the complaints and what employers can do to keep staff safe Wednesday @8NEWS at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/Zv92t9WsEt — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) May 20, 2020

As Virginia moves forward in phase one of reopening, Adam Rosenthal, an employment lawyer and co-author of Employer’s Guide to COVID-19 and Emerging Workplace Issue says businesses should have a plan for the safety and trust of both employees and customers.

“Companies should really think about having a COVID czar,” Rosenthal said.

What is the state doing about those complaints? What can you do if you feel unsafe at work? Lastly, what responsibilities do employers have to keep you safe? 8News is asking the questions and getting answers Wednesday, May 20 on 8News at 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.