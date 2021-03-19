Virginia individual income tax deadline extended to May 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s individual income tax deadline has been extended from May 1 to May 17.

This will align the state’s deadline with that of the IRS, which recently pushed back its deadline to May 17 as well.

The deadline extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. Those who owe taxes will need to make payments by May 17 to avoid penalties. While interest may still accrue beyond the original deadline, Northam says legislation to address the issue will be considered when state lawmakers reconvene in April.

Virginians can check the status of their state refund by calling 804–367–2486 or by using the Where’s My Refund tool online.