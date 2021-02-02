Virginia House passes bill ending coal tax credits

by: The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House passed a bill Monday that would phase out two costly coal tax credits that a state investigation recently found generate economic losses for the state.

On a 54-45 vote, the chamber approved the measure from Del. Sally Hudson.

The bill still must pass the Senate before it can go to the governor. A similar measure being sponsored by a Democratic senator hasn’t yet received a vote.

The incentives are designed to encourage coal production and coal use and aid the struggling economy of southwest Virginia.

A report last year from the state’s legislative watchdog agency found that they have created a net loss for the state.

