Virginia House OKs undoing GOP-backed abortion restrictions

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, arrives to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address during a joint session of the Virginia Legislature in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Legislative elections in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 5 will determine whether Democrats gain control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMON, Va. (AP) – The Virginia House has approved legislation to undo Republican-backed restrictions on abortion.

The new Democratic majority voted Tuesday to undo requirements that included a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.

The bill, which is part of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s legislative agenda, would also roll back the requirement that an abortion be provided by a physician, allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform them.

The bill now moves to the Senate, which is set to consider similar legislation of its own in coming days.