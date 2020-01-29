Virginia House expected to vote on Red Flag bill later this week

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — A controversial piece of legislation for gun owners is expected to be voted on later this week in the Virginia House of Delegates.

House Bill 674 calls for the removal of firearms for people that are deemed a substantial risk by law enforcement or an attorney from the Commonwealth.

According to a summary of the bill from the Virginia Legislative Information System, the bill “creates a procedure by which any attorney for the Commonwealth or any law-enforcement officer may apply to a general district court, circuit court, or juvenile and domestic relations district court judge or magistrate for an emergency substantial risk order to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm. If an emergency substantial risk order is issued, a judge or magistrate may issue a search warrant to remove firearms from such person. An emergency substantial risk order shall expire on the fourteenth day following issuance of the order. The bill requires a court hearing in the circuit court for the jurisdiction where the order was issued within 14 days from issuance of an emergency substantial risk order to determine whether a substantial risk order should be issued.”

The bill was proposed by:

The Virginia Senate passed a similar piece of legislation last week.

Across the state line in Tennessee, lawmakers have proposed similar bills in the House and Senate.

On Tuesday, Rep. Timothy Hill (R – Tennessee) posted a video to social media, discussing the legislation, saying he does not expect in to pass through the Tennessee General Assembly.

