Virginia health officials to hold press conference on two ‘presumptive positive cases’ of coronavirus on Sunday

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — Virginia state and local public health leaders are expected to hold a press conference on what they call two “presumptive positive cases” of the coronavirus.

According to a release from the Virginia Health Department, that press conference is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, and will discuss the first positive case that was reported on Saturday.

The United States Department of Defense has confirmed that a U.S. Marine in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19 and it being treat in Fort Belvoir.

In the release, VDH says they will discuss the second, person is a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

This is the first mention of this positive test.

“The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition,” the press release stated.

VDH says health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians.