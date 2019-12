Virginia governor to hear findings on discriminatory laws

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a press conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A commission tasked with rooting out discriminatory language in Virginia laws and regulations is set to unveil its findings and recommendations.

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to join members of the Commission to examine racial inequity in Virginia law on Thursday morning to receive an interim report on its efforts.

Northam pledged to focus on addressing Virginia’s long history of racial inequity after a blackface scandal nearly forced him from office in February.

He signed an executive order in June, tasking the commission with identifying “vestiges of inequity and inequality” on Virginia’s books and issuing its findings by November.