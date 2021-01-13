Virginia Gov. to address death penalty, marijuana in Wednesday night’s State of the Commonwealth

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Hours ahead of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s State of the Commonwealth address, his office released excerpts from the governor’s planned speech.

One of those excerpts made it clear that Governor Northam wants to change the law regarding the death penalty and end it altogether in the commonwealth.

The excerpts from his speech also addressed reforming the marijuana laws in Virginia and legalizing marijuana.

Governor Northam is also expected to address the death of late Virginia State Sen. Ben Chafin (R- Lebanon). He died January 1, 2021 from COVID-19 complications.

On Tuesday, Governor Northam issued a writ of election to declare a special election be held in March to fill Chafin’s seat.

That special election will be held on March 23.

Governor Northam is set to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.