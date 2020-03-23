Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: Schools to stay closed through the end of academic year

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)-Virginia Gov.Ralph Northam announced Monday that schools across the commonwealth will remain closed through the end of the academic school year.

Northam said during that news conference that individual school districts in Virginia would be making decisions on how academics should be taught and that the state would post further guidance on Tuesday.

The measure also affects private institutions, he told reporters.

In addition, Angela Navarro, deputy secretary of commerce and trade, listed the three categories of businesses affected by the executive order:

All recreational and entertainment businesses and services are explicitly set forth in the order and must close.

Personal care services that can’t comply with social distancing like barbershops, spas and massage parlors must close, Northam said.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries and other businesses providing food or drink services must close dine-in services and can only remain open through takeout or delivery services.

Non-essential, brick-and-mortar stores must maintain 10 or fewer patrons in their establishments at a time. The 10-person limit does not include personnel. Businesses that cannot meet that requirement must close.

“The point is to limit the places where people gather in groups,” Northam said.

He added that guidelines to distinguish between an essential and non-essential business will be posted on virginia.gov, noting that the list won’t be exhaustive and subject to change.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.